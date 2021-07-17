Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,099 shares of company stock worth $39,746,773. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $85.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

