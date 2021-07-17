Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,035,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

