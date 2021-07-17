Aeon Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $3,623.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00627571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

