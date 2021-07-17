Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Tops $12,601.42

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $12,601.42 and $121,030.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00796533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

