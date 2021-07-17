AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17. AerSale has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth $96,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the first quarter worth $216,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

