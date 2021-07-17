Aeryus Trading Down 70.7% This Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Aeryus has traded 70.7% lower against the US dollar. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $23,643.80 and $13.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeryus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00218384 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001159 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.40 or 0.00777530 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

