Aeternity Market Capitalization Achieves $31.64 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00043093 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,143,743 coins and its circulating supply is 340,322,800 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

