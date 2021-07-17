AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.77% of AGCO worth $299,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $123.55 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $60.91 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.