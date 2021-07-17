Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director John L. Workman Buys 7,500 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director John L. Workman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $20.12 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGTI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

