AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 58.2% in June

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

