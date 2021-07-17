AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 206.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

