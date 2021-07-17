Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

