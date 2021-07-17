AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Tops $15.77 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $975,468.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.91 or 0.00800359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

