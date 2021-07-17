Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.
AKKVF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Akastor ASA has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69.
Akastor ASA Company Profile
