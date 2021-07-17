Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in June

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

AKKVF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Akastor ASA has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, Germany, the United States, Brazil, Asia, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry.

