Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Cap of $6,059.82

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $6,059.82 and $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.56 or 0.05945696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00129292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.