Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $644,369.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00296798 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00122242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00158902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.