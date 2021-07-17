Alien Worlds One Day Trading Volume Reaches $231.07 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 65.9% higher against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $152.12 million and $231.07 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00144340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.89 or 0.99634552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

