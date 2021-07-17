ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 287,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.38 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

