All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.66 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.