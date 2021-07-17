Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,665. Allegion has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

