AllianceBlock Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $69.07 million and $1.26 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00796308 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,092,983 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

