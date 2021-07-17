Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €211.30 ($248.59). Allianz shares last traded at €211.00 ($248.24), with a volume of 589,900 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €215.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.