Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $22.63 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

