AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $100.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $233,896.77 and approximately $100.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 108.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.