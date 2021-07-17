ALLY Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $406,949.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALLY has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.04 or 0.00794240 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.