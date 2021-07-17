Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALLIF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

