Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lessened by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $2,539.40. 1,021,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

