Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,539.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,407.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

