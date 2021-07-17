Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 578,700 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,736.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $196.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

