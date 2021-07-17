AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ALA opened at C$26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

