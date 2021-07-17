Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

