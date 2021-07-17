Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director David P. Vincent Sells 161,003 Shares

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director David P. Vincent sold 161,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $69,231.29.

ALTD stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25.

Get Altitude International alerts:

Altitude International Company Profile

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.