Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director David P. Vincent Sells 161,003 Shares

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director David P. Vincent sold 161,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $69,231.29.
ALTD stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25.
Altitude International Company Profile
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altitude International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.