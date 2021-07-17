Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ACH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ACH stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 172,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91 and a beta of 1.93. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

