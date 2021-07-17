Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $57.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.