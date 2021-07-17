Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.2% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $57.57 on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

