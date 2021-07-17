Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 708.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.