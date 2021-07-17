AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0128

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.21 million and $9,055.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00105545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00146760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,313.45 or 1.00226614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

