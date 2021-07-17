American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $30.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

AAL opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

