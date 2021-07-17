American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of American Assets Trust worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

