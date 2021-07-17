American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 56.5% in June

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. American Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

