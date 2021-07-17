American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

