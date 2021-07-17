American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.