Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in June

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.56. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.16%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.