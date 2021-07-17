Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 140,611 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $89,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,693 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 294,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

FLRN opened at $30.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.