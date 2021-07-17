Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 191,187 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $89,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

