Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,230 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 483.12% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $96,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of RECS opened at $29.37 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74.

