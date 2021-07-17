Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 28,499 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of American Water Works worth $95,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

