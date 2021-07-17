Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 329,938 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.60% of CONMED worth $98,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 7.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 51.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 30.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders have sold 83,930 shares of company stock worth $11,500,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

NYSE CNMD opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.39. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

