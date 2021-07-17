Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Five Below worth $99,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.46 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

