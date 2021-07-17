Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,438 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $97,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

