Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.85% of MKS Instruments worth $87,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 234.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

